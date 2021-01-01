Happy Streakin’ New Year: Third annual #FernieStreak kicks off

The event has raised nearly $4,000 for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health's Not Alone campaign

Danika Krasnay took a spill while Nordic skiing during last year’s #FernieStreak. (Photo Contributed)

The third annual #FernieStreak is ringing in the New Year with a month full of steps in the right direction.

Running from Jan. 1 until Jan. 31, the event encourages residents to get active outdoors for a daily minimum of 30 minutes, whether it’s via snowshoeing, skiing, running, walking, biking, or even shovelling.

“It’s amazing to see how many people have jumped on board to register their whole family,” said event organizer, Abi Moore.

“This is the first time we’ve had official online registration and had it as a fundraiser, so it’s great.”

Over 250 adults, kids and dogs have committed to the event, with participation fees and donations having raised nearly $4,000 for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s Not Alone campaign, fundraising for the development of Foundry East Kootenay.

In previous years, participants met in groups to complete the challenge, but for this event Moore urges those taking part in the event to follow recent provincial guidelines, adventuring below their ability level.

“The goal is just to have fun with it, and be very COVID-aware and COVID-safe,” said Moore.

“Normally we say get your friends to go with you, but this time it’s a bit different, so be safe but get outside and encourage one another even when you don’t feel like it. Every activity counts.”

Participants are able to track their progress via online activity tracking sheets, as well as through the #FernieStreak calendar found in the January edition of the Fernie Fix.

“It doesn’t matter if you start late or can’t make every day, just do your best – whatever effort you can muster to make this work for you,” said Moore, who encourages residents to join in on the fun regardless of the start date.

“Just get outside, get some fresh air, and kick off hopefully a much better year.”

Registration is $10 for adults, and free for children and pups. Those interested may donate additional funds at checkout, or simply donate to the cause without participation in the event.

Anyone taking part in the challenge are encouraged to post photos of their efforts on social media, using the #FernieStreak.

To stay up to date will all the Streakin’ fun, head to the #FernieStreak Facebook page.

For a link to the registration page, visit raceroster.com and search #FernieStreak. For more information email ferniestreak@gmail.com.

