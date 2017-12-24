Happy holidays to all from the Langley Advance

Wishing everyone the very best this Christmas, and hoping you have a joyous celebration.

For 85-plus years, the Langley Advance has been a fixture in this community.

We’ve been there through births and deaths, and we’ve also been there for all the incredible moments in between.

Thank you for allowing us to continue serving as your community news source, and we look forward to continuing that time-honoured tradition in 2018.

At this point, on behalf of the entire team here at the Langley Advance, we’d like to thank you for your ongoing support and wish each and every one of you the very merriest Christmas imaginable.

The happiest and safest of this holiday season, one and all.