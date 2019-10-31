A Houston resident went all out for Halloween. Today is Halloween, a reminder to keep your pets inside as people might be setting off fireworks. The District of Houston in partnership with the Pleasant Valley Plaza is sponsoring a free event at the Pleasant Valley Plaza Oct. 31 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. All ages welcome. Free Bowling from 8:30 – 10:00 p.m. Get your costume ready and have fun. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Happy Halloween

  • Oct. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

