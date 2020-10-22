Happy ending to Lake Country puppy rescue

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday as fire, RCMP responded to rescue mission

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed in Lake Country Wednesday night while fire crews and RCMP aided in the rescue of an escaped eight-month-old pup.

Winnie was walking with his owner when he got spooked on Old Mission Road. His owner searched for him in the trees for more than an hour before he was spotted.

The puppy ended up stuck on a cliff on Pelemewash Parkway.

The RCMP called the Lake Country Fire Department for backup to assist with the ladder truck.

“The result of everyone’s efforts was a successful reuniting of the pup with his family,” the District of Lake Country shared in a social media post.

Owner Kennedy Niles offered her thanks to everyone involved in the rescue mission.

Area residents shared their delight in the happy ending to a scary story.

