Happy birthday, Frank: Community can celebrate late mayor’s 100th birthday tomorrow

A 100th birthday party is being planned for Saturday, May 12, in honour of the late Frank Ney, former Nanaimo mayor.

A public celebration will salute the man who used bathtub racing to put Nanaimo on the map more than 50 years ago, and set the theme for this city’s 2018 Marine Festival season.

Former Nanaimo mayor Frank Ney’s 100th birthday will be honoured Saturday, May 12, by his family, the Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society and everyone who wants to come out for a birthday celebration at the Frank Ney statue in Maffeo Sutton Park. The event happens at 10:30 a.m.

Greg Peacock, Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society commodore, said birthday cake, balloons and refreshments will be part of the celebration.

“We’re going to bring the paddlewheel tubs, the Nanaimo Ambassadors are going to come down and give out the cake and balloons … and I think the ambassadors have a cutout of Frank that’s going to be there and you can have your picture taken with the ambassadors and the Frank cutout,” Peacock said.

The Frank Ney Statue will be decked out with flowers, a celebratory sash and balloons as well.

The event is an early kickoff to Nanaimo Marine Festival season which will celebrate Ney’s birthday throughout.

