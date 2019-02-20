Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

The Kimberley XC Skiers (KiXS team) have had a busy calendar of racing over the past 4 weeks, with some excellent results. At the end of January, 7 team members travelled to Revelstoke to compete at the BC Cup races, and the team had multiple podium finishes. Most notably, the classic sprint races for Junior Girls (U18) featured Quinn Morgan, Sydney Wilson and Marielle Ackermann all making it to the A-Final. The white and orange suits dominated the race with Quinn coming in first and Marielle in second overall. The following day in the skate distance races we also saw Marielle Ackermann, Sydney Wilson and Sadie DeMars on the podium! Overall it was one of the most successful weekends for the KiXS skiers. The following weekend the racers travelled to Golden, with most of our skiers making it onto the podium.