Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

Chia's dream Closet celebrated their first year anniversary last week. Owner, Chia Tran won business of the year award last year at the Houston Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Also look forward to even a bigger and wider selection of things as they are in the midst of expanding at the moment. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • Feb. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

