Happy 90 birthday

Anna Wahl celebrated her 90 birthday along with her family at The Pines nursing home in Burns Lake, on March 5.

In 1940 the British Columbia and Saskatchewan governments arranged for farmers facing drought to settle in the Cheslatta area. The governments provided free train transportation for the families and their cattle, horses, chickens, farm equipment and cream separators. After arriving in the area, Anna and her family traveled by horse and wagon to Takysie Lake. The men in the group made a trail to Cheslatta.

Before their cabins were built, the government gave them old army tents as well as financial assistance for one year. Living in the tents was a challenge at times, and the bedding became damp during the night and then wet from the rain when they were spread out to dry. With fences not yet built, they had to spend hours tracking down their dairy cows, but they also appreciated the abundant fresh grass for the cows to eat. In the spring when the fish runs began Anna’s family caught and canned them.

Anna and her sisters helped out their dad with farm tasks, like arranging the cut stalks of grain, giving hay and feed to the cattle and milking them, and separating milk so they could sell the cream to the Telkwa Creamery. They also planted apple trees which later produced large numbers of apples.

When she was older she worked as a nanny for families in the area and as a nurses aid at the hospital in Vanderhoof. (Submitted photo)