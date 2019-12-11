Happy 100th Birthday Helen

Helen Hiebert celebrated her 100th birthday. On Dec. 6 there was an open house held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Island Gospel Church. Leona and Ted Williams were just two of the many friends and family who came to wish Helen happy birthday and wish her well. Everyone also enjoyed snacks and a piece of the huge cake while visiting. (Lakes District News photo)