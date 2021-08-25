Haney Hells Angels president dies

Mike Hadden, president of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels passed away Aug. 1. (Garden Hill Cremation and Funeral Services/Special to The News)

President of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels has died.

Mike Hadden passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the age of 64.

Hadden, whose nickname was Spike, was lifelong resident of Maple Ridge, read an online obituary. He was a proud member of the Haney Hells Angels chapter, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022.

He was also owner of Haney Hawgs, a motorcycle shop in Hammond

“From Hot Rods to Harley’s his legacy was larger than life,” the tribute read.

Hadden’s niece Leah Hadden-Watts was in a vehicle on Aug. 14, 2011, when a masked gunman fired into it leaving her a quadriplegic and killing Red Scorpion gang member Jonathan Bacon, and injuring Hells Angel Larry Amero, and Independent Soldier James Riach. Another woman, Lyndsey Black, was also injured in the shooting.

Hadden’s funeral is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, at noon at Christian Life Assembly Church at, 21277 56th Ave. in Langley.

There will be a tribute ride, motorcycles only, starting at Haney Hawgs at 10 a.m., 20617 Maple Cres. in Maple Ridge.

Insp. Jayson Lucash with the Ridge Meadows RCMP said they are aware of, “an upcoming funeral event where multiple motorcyclists are anticipated to attend.”

“The role of police in these circumstances is to ensure a police presence and monitor the event. The RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, (CFSEU), is engaged for this event,” Lucash said.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the CFSEU confirmed they will be supporting the Ridge Meadows RCMP with oversight and any public safety-related policing.

“Hells Angels funerals typically see members of the Hells Angels, their many supporters and affiliates, as well as other individuals connected to organized crime, attend to pay their respects. We are expecting that Mr. Hadden’s funeral will be no different,” explained Houghton adding the public should expect a significant number of motorcycles to be on the road between Haney Hawgs in Maple Ridge and the Christian Life Assembly in Langley.

“The police, CFSEU-BC and others, will be in attendance to ensure that it remains a safe and respectful event so those attending can do so safely,” she said.

Hadden is survived by his wife Carrie, his sons Jesse and Aaron, three grandchildren, and his partner and friend Dawn.

