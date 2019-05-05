Haney Farmers Market is back next Saturday

The Haney Farmer’s Market begins a new season on May 11. (THE NEWS/files)

The Haney Farmers Market returns to downtown Maple Ridge on May 11 and will be running every Saturday until the fall.

The market is held in Memorial Peace Park on 224th Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On the opening Saturday, there will be an Alzheimer’s Walk starting in the park at 10 a.m. There will also be a cake-cutting to celebrate the return of the market at 11 a.m.

There will be entertainment with Bruce Coughlan playing at the cafe corner.

A wide range of products will also be for sale at the markets, from Anderson Distilleries offering artisan craft spirits to Smell My Chakra Holistics with its aromatherapy skin care products.

Chefs will appear and offer their recipes and cooking demonstrations, from cranberry chutney to strawberry compote.

Past years have seen corn roasts, repair cafe’s, Halloween costume parades and chili cook-offs, so there is always something going on among the vendor booths.

There will be markets in the park until Sept. 14. Then the market will move under cover for approximately another month.

There is a new executive director for the market this year. Brett Hertzog replaces Eileen Dwillies, who stepped down at the end of last year after 15 years of involvement with the market.

For more information, see haneyfarmersmarket.org.

