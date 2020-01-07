handyDART transit services expanded in Cranbrook

BC Transit and the City of Cranbrook have announced an expansion of 1,000 hours of handyDART transportation services, which also includes the addition of a new bus to the local fleet.

handyDART provides a door-to-door accessible transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed route transit without assistance.

The expansion will help add more access and reliability to handyDART services during peak travel times.

“The handyDART service is a great service for a growing number of users in Cranbrook,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The additional bus and service hours will help alleviate some problems users were having. We are very grateful to BC Transit and Cranbrook Transit for providing this expansion to a very worthwhile and well used alternative for the citizens of Cranbrook.”

The service expansion officially started on Monday, Jan. 6th.

“BC Transit is pleased to announce this handyDART service expansion in the Cranbrook Transit System. This is another step towards providing our customers in Cranbrook with better service to meet growing ridership demands in the region. With this expansion, we look forward to providing our handyDART customers with more opportunities to connect with their community,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer.

