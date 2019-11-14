Handwritten notes from ‘Sean’ not a scam or illegal

Sean Nelson delivers dozens of letters between Salmon Arm and Vernon looking to buy distressed properties to flip them. (Jenn Hobbs/Facebook)

Vernonites are reporting finding handwritten notes in their mail box from a man named Sean claiming he wants to buy their home.

The unusual note is leaving residents with one important question: Is this a scam?

The letter was delivered by Sean Nelson, who says he has delivered dozens of them to homes in Salmon Arm and Vernon, offering to buy the property in hopes of renovating and flipping the homes.

Nelson said the handwritten aspect of the letters is a marketing tactic designed to appeal to people who may respond to a more personal touch rather than a more official looking letter. This marketing practice is neither illegal nor uncommon.

“It’s not a scam,” One Vernonite wrote on the Vernon and Area Community Forum Wednesday. “This guy is actually making a living buying homes that need improvement for reselling. The handwritten notes are for attention. Clever!”

Sometimes Nelson goes door knocking and speaks to residents in plain clothes to ask ask if they know of any neighbours that are looking to sell their properties.

“It’s the same idea – if you go to a door dressed up in a suit, you are going to get a lot more negativity than something you can relate to people more on,” Nelson said.

Nelson is not a licensed realtor and he draws a close comparison of his work to that of a yellow-letter marketing strategist.

Some Vernonites, however, recommend Nelson should try a business card.

— with Salmon Arm Observer files