Handbags for Hope striking success

SubmittedHandbags for Hope organized by the Royal Purple was a huge success. Left to right, Julie Ellison, administrative clerk and Sarah Martin, executive director at LSCSS, Ginny Bennett, Joan Popovich, and Evelyn Pettigrew from the Keremeos Royal Purple. ​

Handbag​s for Hope was an astounding success thanks everyone in the community.

Because of the generosity of the community the Keremeos Royal Purple was able to fill 42 Handbags for Women in Need, which will be distributed by the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society.

The Keremeos Royal Purple extends special thanks to Caroline Cottrill and Nikki Elgie at Pharmasave, Joan Bauman and staff at Valley First Credit Union and Shannon Forner at Valu-Plus for all their help and contributions.

Look for the Royal Purple to repeat this program next November.