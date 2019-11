The ladies of Keremeos Royal Purple are asking for large purses and toiletries to help women in need

From left to right, members of Keremeos Royal Purple Marla Atchison, Ginny Bennett, Valley First manager Joan Bauman, Joan Popovich and Gail Strandberg. (Submitted Image)

The Lower Similkameen Community Society and ladies of the Keremeos Royal Purple are partnering together again for the Handbags for Hope campaign.

The campaign runs until Nov. 29, and supports women in need in Keremeos, Cawston, Ollala and Hedley.

To support the campaign, you can donate new or gently used large purses and toiletries at the Valley First Credit Union in Keremeos.