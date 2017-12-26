Hand gun seized during Counter Attack in Kamloops

For the second time in 14 days police seize a gun during Counter Attack

—- Kamloops this Week

For the second time during this month’s Counter Attack program, Kamloops Mounties have seized a loaded gun — with the two seizures taking place in the same vicinity 14 days apart.

Const. Mike Scherpenisse said the latest weapons seizure was accompanied by the discovery of drugs and cash when a man drove through the roadblock in the 200-block of West Victoria Street downtown at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Scherpenisse said the man told officers he did not have a driver’s licence.

“A further check of the male revealed that he was prohibited from driving,” Scherpenisse said. “While the officer was arresting the male, he noticed a small bag with a powder substance on the floor. A further search of the car, incident to arrest, located a loaded 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun, as well as drugs and cash.”

The handgun had been reported as stolen.

The 32-year-old man’s car was impounded for seven days, Scherpenisse said, noting the driver, who is not from Kamloops, is known to police and has an extensive criminal record.

The man remains in custody. Police will be recommending several new charges, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and drug charges.

On Dec. 9, police at a roadblock at Seymour Street and First Avenue saw the driver of a vehicle turn around and try to flee, only to end up the dead-end of a one-way street. Police recovered a loaded handgun and a knife in that incident.