Halloween story walk gets kids reading outdoors

The Fernie Heritage Library hosted the festive event in their decorated library garden

Valerie and Winston Teske got on their Halloween costume for the story walk this past Friday. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Despite the rain, a number of local youth came out to the Fernie Heritage Library’s Halloween-themed outdoor story walk and scavenger hunt on Oct. 30.

Dressed up as fairies and dragons with free hot chocolates in hand, the youngsters toured the library garden, reading pages from Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson, a tale about a witch who takes animals on adventures with her broom.

Scattered around the socially-distant event space were creepy cob webs, skeletons, and dangling ghosts.

Furthering the spooky season celebrations, the library also ran a virtual story time party, where participants were encouraged to dress up while community programmer, Michelle Kucera-Boyd, entertained via songs and stories on Instagram Live and Facebook.

