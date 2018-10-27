Halloween and other Stranger Things happen in downtown Nanaimo

Halloween may be Thursday, but trick-or-treating began early in Nanaimo

Geoff Whiting of Nanaimo Fire Rescue, left, was in downtown Nanaimo Saturday afternoon to hand out Halloween candy to children like Avery Cashej and Rainee Sharp. Business owners also handed out candy and Nanaimo Museum had a Stranger Things-inspired haunted mine. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

With Halloween this Thursday, ghouls, ghosts and other characters roamed the streets of downtown Nanaimo Saturday with some pre-Halloween trick-or-treating.

There was even a Stranger Things-themed display at Nanaimo Museum.

Happy Halloween.

