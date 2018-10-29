Halloween activities keep West Shore RCMP, bylaw officers busy over the weekend

RCMP officer removes open alcohol bottles from a stopped vehicle at a roadside check for impaired drivers. (Black Press file photo)

The West Shore RCMP and local bylaw officers were kept busy over the weekend dealing with Halloween-related calls.

Local police responding to almost 200 calls in the three-day span, starting Friday. While that number is typical in the summer months, it is high for this time of year.

A West Shore RCMP spokesperson noted the detachment saw a spike in noise-related calls due to parties over the weekend.

Local bylaw officers were also called to a number of party-related incidents over the weekend.

Officers are also gearing up to be out in full force on Wednesday for Halloween.

-With files from Shalu Mehta

