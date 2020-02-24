Haliburton Street access from highway to be closed overnight for pipe installation

Water main installation along the Trans-Canada Highway in the right-turn-only lane at Haliburton Street access is expected to be closed between the evening of Feb. 24 to the early-morning hours of Feb. 25. (Black Press file)

Access from the Trans-Canada Highway to Haliburton Street in Nanaimo’s south end will be closed for pipe installation from this evening till early tomorrow morning, says the City of Nanaimo.

According to a social media post, Milestone Equipment Contracting Inc. will install water main along the highway in the right-turn-only lane at Haliburton Street and access is expected to be closed between 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 until 5 a.m. on Feb. 25.

