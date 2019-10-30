Half a million dollars of work planned for the Salmon Arm wharf marina

Pier and docks to be replaced in 2020 as long as the money holds out

The city plans to begin replacement of the docks on the west of the Salmon Arm wharf in 2020. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer0

The wharf area at Marine Park will be seeing half a million dollars worth of upgrades next year.

During deliberations for the 2020 budget, council approved plans to upgrade the main pier and floats.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the director of engineering and public works, explained approximately $500,000 will be spent on the first phase of dock replacement.

“The work will involve removal and disposal of the old docks and replacing them with a new synthetic style similar to the one that was just replaced for the dragon boaters,” said Niewenhuizen.

He said the city will have to see how much can be replaced with the budget that’s available. The funding is coming from the wharf reserve account which was set up to do a combination of projects such as docks, wharf decking and dredging.

