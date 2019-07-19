Haisla Nation Council appoints Stewart, Renwick

Two recently elected Haisla Nation councillors, Kevin Stewart and Arthur Renwick, have been appointed to portfolios within the council.

Stewart has been appointed Stakeholder Relations Committee chair, while newly elected councillor Renwick has been appointed Deputy Chief Councillor and Chair of the Executive Committee.

The Deputy Chief Councillor position was vacated by Brenda Duncan who joined Pacific Traverse Energy as community engagement manager.

Duncan remains on council but relinquished both her position as deputy chief councillor and executive committee chair.

