Haisla Community School pushes back reopening date

The school said it needs a few extra days to ensure the reopening plan is fully in place

Haisla Community School (HCS) has changed the school start date to September 14, instead of this Thursday (Sept. 10) to allow more time to ensure its reopening plan is fully in place before students begin returning.

“The safe re-opening plan at HCS is comprehensive and we don’t want to have missed any details before we welcome back students,” a notice on the Haisla Nation website said. “Families are being contacted directly about this change.”

With the reopening plan, HCS will be dividing into two learning groups, one of students in kindergarten to Grade Three, and the other of students in Grades Four to Seven.Groups will follow the B.C. COVID-19 reopening guidelines, including ensuring students and staff are on top of hand hygiene, sanitizing surfaces and high-touch areas multiple times daily, and maintaining physical distancing whenever possible.

The HCS reopening plan can be found on the Haisla Nation website.

READ MORE: Coast Mountains School District 82 announces alternative back to school plan

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter