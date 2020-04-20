Haisla commitment buys equipment for Kitimat, Terrace hospitals

A Haisla Nation commitment of $300,000 to bolster the ability of health care staff in battling COVID-19 has now resulted in the purchase of equipment for Kitimat General Hospital and Mills Memorial Hospital.

A purchase list finalized late last week includes ventilators, ultrasound devices, laryngoscopes and ventilators.

“Haisla Nation Council has worked with local doctors and Northern Health to understand the priorities for the northwest in fighting COVID-19, and with our current understanding we have expanded the scope of our donation to provide crucial equipment to both Kitimat General Hospital and to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace,” Haisla Nation Council president Crystal Smith said today.

“We are very happy to be able to provide these resources which will support our region, and especially for all of our Haisla members who live in the Kitimat and Terrace area.”

The $300,000 commitment was first announced March 26 with the money to flow through the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation to Northern Health.

In addition, Smith continues to encourage everyone to keep safe distances from people, to stay in their homes, and to practice proper hygiene to continue keeping themselves and their families safe.

Terrace Standard