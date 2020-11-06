Haisla Blvd. east towards downtown closed at Kuldo Blvd.

The road was closed at about 8:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 6) morning

Haisla Blvd. has been closed going east towards downtown at Kuldo Blvd. as of Friday (Nov. 6) morning.

District workers were putting up ‘Road Closed’ signs around 8:30 a.m. Friday and workers told the Kitimat Northern Sentinel that it was for a pole that’s being put up, but that they can’t say any more at this time.

The District of Kitimat said that more information will be coming later today.

The stoplights at the Haisla and Kuldo Blvds. intersection is out of order for the time being, as well, and drivers are reminded to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

READ MORE: Here are Kitimat’s 10 worst streets and intersections for collisions

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter