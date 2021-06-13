Haircuts for cancer: girls donate locks for wigs

Khya Swanson and Lily Krueger cut off their hair to help others

When Khya Swanson suggested they cut off their long hair to make wigs for cancer, Lily Krueger was all for it.

The two 11-year-olds made an appointment last week at a local hairdresser, who snipped 15 inches off Khya’s wavy locks and 10 inches from Lily’s. The process involved dividing their hair into “tiny little ponytails” and sectioning it off with two elastics before making the cut.

The hair will be sent to Chai Lifeline Canada, where it will be made into wigs for cancer patients.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a while. I think everyone should have a chance to have real hair and feel good about how they look,” Khya, a student at Mile 108 elementary, said.

She added he was inspired to cut her hair for a wig four years ago after a friend had donated hers.

“I kind of want to do it again,” she said.

Lily agreed, saying when Khya asked her to participate, she thought it was a really good idea.

“I wanted to support people who had cancer.”

After their haircuts, the girls held their ponytails, which was “so weird,” Khya said. “That’s my hair. I’ve gotten it cut before I’ve never actually held it.”

“It was so soft,” Lily added.

It was the first time the girls had cut their hair that short. Lily said she looked so different that kids at her school, 100 Mile Elementary, thought she was a new student.

At Mile 108 elementary, Khya said she got a lot of positive comments from her friends and teacher. “My teacher really likes that kind of stuff, helping other people,” she said. “She was really impressed with me.”

Lily’s mom Tami said she was proud of the girls, saying it was “pretty special.” After they got their hair cut, they celebrated by going out for a meal.

“Not many kids would consider cutting their hair. It’s super exciting to cut their hair and donate it,” Krueger said, adding Khya’s mom is also “super proud of her.”

The girls say they are enjoying their short hair, which doesn’t require as much shampoo and “there are no knots in my hair anymore,” Khya said.

“It was fun and it made me feel really good about myself because I felt I might actually do something to help someone else,” Khya said. “I hope we may have inspired (other) people to cut their hair for a good cause.”

