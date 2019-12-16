Hair clipper and other items turned over to Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo Mounties looking for anyone who might have lost a hair clipper, HDMI cable and other items

Nanaimo RCMP have some items they would like to return to their owner. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo aren’t certain if it’s a case of shoplifting or of simply misplacing some Christmas shopping, but they would like to reunite a Phillips beard trimmer, an HDMI cable and some other items with their rightful owners.

The items were located in central Nanaimo on Sunday by a man who was out walking his dog.

Investigators are also following up on recent shoplifting reports, but anyone who might have lost the items is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-49738.

