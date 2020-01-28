Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Haida Gwaii, North Coast and Northern Vancouver Island residents are being advised to take caution as heavy winds get set to hit the area tonight.

A deep low pressure system is tracking across the Gulf of Alaska tonight, and a sharp cold front extending south from this low will produce a series of strong southeasterly winds. Wind gusts are expected to reach 120 km/h on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28 on Haida Gwaii, as well as for communities from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy. After the cold front passes, winds will quickly turn into southwesterlies on Haida Gwaii overnight, and arrive in Port Hardy early Wednesday morning.

As with any severe wind warning, residents are advised to be on the lookout for flying objects, such as tree branches. Damage to roofs, windows and buildings is also a possibility. People can monitor alerts and updates on the Environment Canada website.

