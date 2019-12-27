Haida Gwaii Observer delivery to be delayed until Monday due to air flight delays

Air delays force Observer to Monday delivery

Due to air flight delay, the Haida Gwaii Observer delivery will be delayed until Monday.

We apologize to our readers for the delay due to circumstances beyond our control.

