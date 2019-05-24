Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funded 83 organizations across B.C. this year

Totem poles outside the Haida Heritage Centre in Skidegate (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Arts and culture organizations in the North Coast will see an extra $31,000 of funding through the province’sCommunity Resilience through Arts and Culture Grants.

Three organizations in Haida Gwaii received funding this year. Skidegate Band Council received $9,500 to “hostdrum making workshops to promote cultural wellness through healing, resilience and connection.” The Edge ofthe World Music Festival Society, who organize an annual music festival on the banks of the Tlell River in HaidaGwaii received $1,500. Old Masset Village council received $10,000 for the Haida Health Centre.

“Supporting traditional artistry and creating space for healing is an important part of building resiliency in NorthCoast communities, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice.

Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society, in Bella Bella received $10,000. They are a Heiltsuk First Nation non-profitorganization with a mission to revitalize their culture by supporting youth, culture, and environment.

“This investment in the creative sector will enable communities to reach deeper understanding of our sharedrelationships and histories,” said Rice.

This is the second year of the The Community Resilience Through Arts and Culture funding program, with over 83organizations across B.C. having been funded this year alone. They aim to fund projects that “use the restorativepower of art and culture to inspire community engagement and to bring healing in response to environmental,social and economic hardships.”

