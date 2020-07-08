Hagensborg Water District purchases new fire truck; prepares for conversion to CCRD

The Hagensborg Water District is the proud owner of new fire truck. The pumper truck, which cost $150,000, was purchased from accredited resellers T & I Safety Equipment in Prince George. District Chair Kevin O’Neill said that the truck has made the firefighters “very happy.”

The crew was also outfitted in brand-new turnout gear featuring Fire-Dex FXC coat and pants, Bullard LTX helmets, Frontier Balaclavas, Frontier Inferno structural gloves, and Frontier boots.

“The district’s replacement fire truck is now safely residing at the firehall after its long journey from Red Deer. Thanks to Tony Norton and Stuart Harrison for travelling out to Prince George to pick it up,” said O’Neill. “The new turn-out gear for our volunteer firefighters has also arrived, and another grant application has been submitted to cover the costs of additional equipment needed.”

O’Neill also confirmed that the process of conversion to a service area of the Central Coast Regional District is now underway.

“On June 25th, myself and acting CAO Skelly attended an hour long conference call arranged by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Together with representatives of the CCRD, plans to finalize the district’s conversion to a service area of the regional district were discussed, as well how best to meet the requirements of Vancouver Coastal Health for a plan to provide potable water to rate payers,” said O’Neill. “The stated deadline for presenting such a plan is August 31, and a copy of the letter confirming this is included with your 2020 water invoice.”

O’Neill said that further conference calls are planned, with the next focusing on preparation/adoption of a work schedule and associated timelines. The ministry also confirmed that approximately $1.3 million of the district’s infrastructure grant funds had already been transferred to the CCRD. Fieldwork for the project will be undertaken by engineers during the upcoming month of August.

“Rate payers will by now have received 2020 invoices in the mail, and please note that the board has extended the deadline for payment to September 30. Businesses have also been notified of our intent to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but you need to apply,” said O’Neill. “The trustees have decided to extend the opportunity for fee relief to charitable organizations as well. If you have any questions about the invoice you receive, please contact us to discuss those concerns.”

The district also confirmed that line flushing will be also performed as soon as possible, and signs and notifications will be posted well in advance.

