Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula

Successful applicants will help build their new homes and receive an affordable mortgage

Greater Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity is putting out a call to families interested in owning one of 11 new homes on the Saanich Peninsula.

Through the program, successful applicants will work with Habitat for Humanity to build themselves a new home and purchase it at a fair market value. Habitat will help with affordable financing options, establishing mortgage payments that don’t take up more than 30 per cent of the family’s gross income.

Successful applicants will need to demonstrate certain requirements to be considered, including currently living in need, having the ability to meet payment requirements and holding a willingness to partner with Habitat in the near future.

New owners of one of these homes become a Habitat ambassador, and is expected to participate in other Habitat projects, community activities and publicity, including 500 hours of volunteer work within two years.

Applicants must also be Canadian citizens or permanent residents and live within the Capital Region for at least two years, currently not own a home or property, and be the primary care provider of a child.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying can visit havitatvictoria.com/homeownership.

