Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Twenty-unit housing project approved, ReStore still on the way

Habitat for Humanity received council’s approval July 13 for a seniors and veterans housing project planned for 1351 10th Ave. NE in Salmon Arm. (GTA Architecture image)

“We’re coming to Salmon Arm for sure. It’s just a matter of when.”

With these words, Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, referred to the organization’s plans to bring a ReStore to Salmon Arm.

He said negotiations are ongoing with Centenoka Park Mall and the objective is to open in the fall, or “failing that, next spring.”

He said COVID-19 has slowed everything down, but the hope is to be up and running before Christmas.

Promotions for the ReStore in Kamloops note that a shopper can save 30 to 90 per cent off retail pricing while funding homes for those in need. ReStore Donation Centres receive new and used furniture, large and small appliances, household goods and building materials donated by homeowners, contractors, retailers and manufacturers. They’re then sold to the public at reduced prices.

Read more: Salmon Arm Council pleased with plans for Habitat for Humanity housing project

Read more: Watch: New home for Vernon family

Read more: Skip the dump: Okanagan ReStores reopen amid COVID-19

Regarding Habitat’s upcoming 20-unit housing project for seniors and veterans at 1351 10th Ave. NE in Salmon Arm, city council recently gave unanimous approval to a development permit application.

A hearing was held July 13 regarding the permit, which included a reduction of the northwest interior side parcel line setback from 2.4 metres to 1.4 metres.

A few concerns were raised including parking and the height of the development, but they were answered to council’s satisfaction. The overall design of the building received several compliments.

Its height will not exceed that of an earlier development for the site which was approved in 2007 but did not proceed.

Regarding parking, which will be provided underground, staff pointed out that the minimum required for the building would be 25 units and that minimum has been met.

Miller told council the building will include five studio units, 13 one-bedrooms and two two-bedroom units.

He said affordability will be relative to the Salmon Arm area and will be aimed at low- and moderate-income residents.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said the architect has been creative in maintaining viewscapes for neighbours as much as possible.

Miller told the Observer the next step is to create construction drawings and line up the multiple funding partners required. He expects construction will start in the spring.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

r.

Salmon Arm Observer