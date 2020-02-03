Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Multiple guns were seized during the search warrant on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna resident Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing ten criminal charges by the BC Prosecution Service after RCMP executed a search warrant in the Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Kelowna RCMP said illicit drugs like suspected crystal meth, firearms and weapons were seized at the property located in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

According to RCMP, the warrant was executed as part of an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking around Rutland.

Charges against Zeleniski include five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of possession of firearm without licence, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of breach of release.

Zeleniski will remain in custody until he appears in court at a later date.

