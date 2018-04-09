Gunman startled Murrayville homeowner

Police believe the man with the gun had gone to the wrong house.

Police released this sketch of a suspect in a recent incident in Murrayville.

Langley RCMP is looking for a suspect in a bizarre incident involving a gun that took place in Murrayville.

On March 22 at 10 a.m., an elderly homeowner in the 5100 block of 215th Street answered the door, believing a repairman he was waiting for would be on the other side.

Instead, he found himself facing a man carrying a handgun.

“It is likely both the suspect and the victim were surprised to see each other,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police believe the suspect may have turned up at the wrong house.

The suspect paused for a moment, then ran off down the street. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as dark skinned, about 5’10” tall. He was wearing black clothing, a high-visiblity vest of the type worn by road and constructionw orekrs, and a grey flanel hat with earflaps. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police have also released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the man with the gun is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to leave an anonymous tip.