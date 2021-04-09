At the scene of Newton shooting, where an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Gunman serving 22 months for Surrey drive-by where innocent woman was grazed by bullet

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 24, will serve 22 months in jail in connection with a 2017 drive-by shooting in Newton in which an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet.

He was sentenced Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster to 22 months and five days for aggravated assault, plus two months probation and a 10-year firearms ban. Loubissi-Morris was also sentenced to 20 months concurrent – that is, to be served at the same time – for using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

Charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm were stayed.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was visiting from Ontario and was not the intended target.

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017. Investigators believe it was related to the “Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

