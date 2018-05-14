The manslaughter trial of Logan Scott is underway at the Vernon Courthouse. (Morning Star file photo)

Guilty plea entered for lesser charge in Lumby home fire

Trevor Stanley Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. for sentencing

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A Lumby man accused of arson relating to a Lumby trailer park incident has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, pleaded guilty to arson by negligence to the incident that engulfed a Trinity Valley Trailer Park home and caused extensive damage to another unit Sept. 1.

A third mobile home was impacted by the blaze.

Luszcz was originally charged with arson damaging property, which often carries a longer sentence.

Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. today for sentencing.

