Guilty plea entered for lesser charge in Lumby home fire

A Lumby man accused of arson relating to a Lumby trailer park incident has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, pleaded guilty to arson by negligence to the incident that engulfed a Trinity Valley Trailer Park home and caused extensive damage to another unit Sept. 1.

A third mobile home was impacted by the blaze.

Luszcz was originally charged with arson damaging property, which often carries a longer sentence.

Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. today for sentencing.

