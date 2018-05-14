Guilty plea entered for lesser charge in Lumby home fire

A Lumby man accused of arson relating to a Lumby trailer park incident has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, pleaded guilty to arson by negligence to the incident that engulfed a Trinity Valley Trailer Park home and caused extensive damage to another unit Sept. 1.
A third mobile home was impacted by the blaze.
Luszcz was originally charged with arson damaging property, which often carries a longer sentence.
Luszcz will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. today for sentencing.
