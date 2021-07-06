(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Guard being constructed to help contain wildfire near Big White

The Derickson Lake wildfire is measured at 1,140 hectares and is categorized as out of control

With the help of heavy equipment, fire crews are constructing a guard around the Derickson Lake wildfire near Big White to help contain the flames, BC Wildfire Service confirmed.

The fire — which is measured at 1,140 hectares and is categorized as out of control — was sparked by lightning on June 29.

On Monday (July 5), 23 Wildfire personnel, heavy equipment and a helicopter were on sight to help combat the blaze and construct the guard.

Meanwhile, the Long Loch wildfire — which was also caused by lightning on June 29 — burning nearby is measured at 60 hectares in size and is being held.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

