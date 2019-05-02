GSS track team hits personal bests and placements

Submitted

Golden Secondary School’s track and field team returned from the Battle of the Border track and field meet in Kamloops that was hosted on April 26 and 27.

This high school meet, which brings out more than 400 athletes from Alberta, B.C., and Washington, began 10 years ago. The meet is held at the Hillside Stadium in Kamloops, a top-notch facility, and provides excellent rivalry for the student athletes.

Enduring strong winds, snow and very cold temperatures (-3C on Saturday morning at the start of the meet, rising to a high of 9C), the less than ideal weather did not hinder the spirit of this fiery team.

Many personal bests and strong placements were achieved in the large pack of athletes for each event. The junior boys’ team soared to the highest ranking we have ever achieved at this meet placing fifth overall out of 26 teams.

Of particular note were Matthew Dawes, who jumped his way to third place in long jump and the 200-metre race, Adam Archibald with a third place javelin throw, and Kaleb Sinclair-Hobbs placing third in triple jump. In the 4×100-metre relay, the junior boys placed third.

The next challenge is the East-West Kootenay Championship in Cranbrook on May 14. The young athletes are looking forward to a strong presence at this provincial qualifier.