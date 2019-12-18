Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

Above is a map of management units in Region 5 where the B.C. Government is proposing a new White-tailed deer antlerless LEH in 2020. (Map courtesy of the B.C. Government)

The B.C. government is considering implementing a White-tailed deer antlerless limited entry hunt in Region 5, and is calling for public feedback on the regulation change.

The proposal targets several management units around Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, and is in response to the growing White-tailed deer population in the Cariboo region, with White-tailed deer showing up in small numbers throughout many of the regions Mule deer survey areas along the Fraser River.

“Anecdotal information from various stakeholders suggests a wider distribution throughout portions of the region outside of traditional survey areas (for example, Horsefly, Northern Chilcotin). There are also sightings of what appear to be Mule deer-White-tailed deer hybrids,” states the ministry.

Recent hunter survey data suggests an increase in total White-tailed buck harvest (however not in hunter success rates), states the ministry, noting a limited entry hunt can provide additional hunting opportunity and further sources of data to monitor population trend over time.

“There are not considered sufficient White-tailed deer numbers to justify a general open season as utilized in other southern Interior regions. The proposal is limited to LEH areas where there are indications of more resilient White-tailed deer populations; and it is proposed to utilize same zone boundaries as current antlerless mule deer seasons for MU’s 5-01, 5-02, 5-13, and 5-14.”

There is currently no licenced hunting for antlerless white-tailed deer in the area.

The public has until Jan. 17, 2020 to provide feedback.

