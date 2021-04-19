Growing Together Garden Collective coming to Cranbrook Public Produce Garden

The new programming will see seniors lunches, art activities and more

The Cranbrook Public Produce Garden will soon be a hub for activities with the addition of the Growing Together Garden Collective. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The Community Connections Society of Southeast BC has announced new and upcoming programming at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden this spring and summer.

Cranbrook Better at Home and the Cranbrook Food Action Committee are both organizations under the umbrella agency of Community Connections. The two organizations have joined together to create the Growing Together Garden Collective. This collective will see programs for seniors, such as social lunches, and a plethora of other activities at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden.

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council, among other organizations, has also decided to get on board and will be co-hosting intergenerational activities in the garden, such as Art in the Park and Plein Air painting classes.

“The Growing Together Garden Collective will provide opportunities for volunteer garden ambassadors to welcome newcomers to the garden and to co-create and host a season of relaxing, entertaining, inspiring events,” said Community Connections. “Everyone is welcome. Rides [to and from] may be available through Better at Home’s DRIVE program, and some activities will be recorded for viewing at home.”

There will also be other at-home activities, such as patio gardening, that will be offered for anyone who is unable to get out to the garden.

“This program presents a unique opportunity to introduce people to the bounty of the garden (fresh, free produce), skill-building gardening workshops, social lunches and socially distant activities,” Community Connections said.

Both Better at Home and the Food Action Committee are looking for your ideas and input. They have put out a call to the public asking for suggestions for activities such as rock painting, line dancing, gardening workshops, musical performances and more.

To get in touch, contact Kristen Amy at CranbrookFood@gmail.com or visit their Facebook account. The garden is located behind Hot Shots Café, at Eric MacKinnon Park on 18th Ave.

corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

