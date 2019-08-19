Growing safety concerns for children spark public meeting at Lac La Hache with CRD and RCMP

The need to address growing safety concerns for children attending Lac La Hache Elementary School is the catalyst behind an upcoming public meeting in the community Tuesday evening.

Cariboo Regional District Area G Director Al Richmond and 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen will be on hand at the Lac La Hache Community Hall Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. to answer questions. This will be the second meeting held this year with the CRD and RCMP and the Lac La Hache community.

What to do with drug and alcohol problems alleged to be stemming from a residence “very, very close to the school” is at the heart of the meeting, Richmond said.

“It’s a case of a few people impacting the lives of many,” said Richmond, adding parents in the community fear for the safety of their children.

Richmond said the latest incident to reignite fears involved a resident driving on Clarke Avenue, the narrow dead-end street to the school, and having an accident and allegedly being arrested for being intoxicated.

He noted there is also increased traffic to the area due to what many suspect involves drug and alcohol use.

“This activity happening close to our children has to end and we need to do everything we can to make this street safe again for our children,” said Richmond, who has served as the director for the area since 1993.

Richmond said police will be on hand at the meeting to “talk straight about the challenges” of the situation with concerned residents and what they can and cannot do improve it.

The trouble on the street was the focus of school’s anti-bullying day February 27 where students, accompanied by the RCMP and volunteer firefighters, marched from the school to the community hall and back to raise awareness about the situation in the neighbourhood.

Richmond describes Lac La Hache as “an undiscovered jewel,” which offers families an affordable, close-knit community to raise their children.

He hopes that the meeting Tuesday will offer solutions to address the problem.

If you are a resident and not able to attend the meeting, to please forward any questions to the 100 Mile House RCMP care of Staff Sgt. Nielsen at the detachment 250-395-2456 or contact Al Richmond directly via Facebook message or email.

