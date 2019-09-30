Group to stage horse show at Arbutus Meadows to help sick friend

A group of friends is organizing a horse show to raise funds to help a friend battling a devastating illness.

Jamie Fretz has been diagnosed with breast cancer and her friends have decided to rally behind her fight against this disease by putting on The Pink Ribbon Classic Horse Show and Silent Auction at Arbutus Meadows, Oct. 5-6.

“Our goal is to raise these funds to help Jamie out, by taking some of the financial burden off for her,” said Treena Armitage.

“One hundred per cent profit from this show and silent auction will be donated to Jamie. It will help her tremendously in covering day to day expenses while she is off work during and recovering from treatment.”

Armitage describes Fretz as one of the kindest, most generous people you will ever meet. She does not let much get her down and is always very positive, extremely helpful, deeply caring and always the first person to volunteer to help.

Armitage said they are hoping to raise $5,000 at the classic and is calling for the support of the community.

“We have already secured some outstanding supporters,” said Armitage.

“For example, Arbutus Meadows is donating the facility, show judges from Comox and Victoria have volunteered to come at no expense, businesses have provided sponsorship for the jumping division, multiple silent auction items are being donated and much more. The response has been wonderful.”

The show will not only be a great way to help support Fretz and her family but it will also be a fun show with classes for all levels of riders to participate in.

For more information go to the group’s website at http://thepinkribbonclassic.bravesites.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Pink-Ribbon-Classic-106895780679756/

— NEWS Staff, submitted

