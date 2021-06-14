Group marches across Maple Ridge intersection for Muslim family killed in Ontario

Building Interfaith Bridges organized a special crossing of Dewdney Trunk Road in commemoration of the Afzaal family who were killed in London, Ontario. (Special to The News)

A busy Maple Ridge crossing was the site of a gathering in commemoration of the London, Ont. family struck and killed by a suspected terrorist last week.

About 15 people gathered along Dewdney Trunk Road, outside Maple Ridge city hall, at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, to remember the Afzaal family who were intentionally struck by a pickup truck on Sunday, June 6, while out for an evening walk.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman, and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, died in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

London police have said the family were targeted because of their Muslim faith.

READ MORE: Mosque to host vigil for family killed in London, Ont., vehicle attack

Building Interfaith Bridges, an interfaith project serving the communities of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Katzie First Nations, and the group behind the event, asked participants to dress in traditional outfits in order to raise awareness against Islamophobia.

READ MORE: Terror charges laid against London attack suspect

Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef addressed the crowd before the group crossed the road to the north side and then back again displaying a sign that read, “Maple Ridge is with you Afzaal Family”, and a bouquet of flowers.

The sign, two bouquets of flowers and a teddy bear were left under the horse clock at the end of the event.

Terror charges have since been laid against 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman. His next court date is scheduled for June 21.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Building Interfaith Bridges organized a special crossing of Dewdney Trunk Road in commemoration of the Afzaal family who were killed in London, Ontario. (Special to The News)

Building Interfaith Bridges organized a special crossing of Dewdney Trunk Road in commemoration of the Afzaal family who were killed in London, Ontario. (Special to The News)