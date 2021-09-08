Group gathers on Highway 97 for climate demonstration in Kelowna

The rally is part of a national day of action raising awareness on the need for climate action

Kelowna residents took to the streets demanding that the climate emergency gets more attention this federal election.

Community members gathered on the pedestrian overpass bridge above Highway 97 near the Parkinson Recreation Centre and unfurled banners that said “F—k fossil fuel subsidies” and “Climate emergency — act like it.” The rally is part of a national day of action raising awareness on the need for more climate-related action from Canadian politicians.

“This election was called after one of the worst wildfire seasons on record. Here in the Okanagan communities have endured record-breaking temperatures, oppressive smoke, and evacuation orders,” said local organizer Ben Cuthbert. “If you’re wondering what a climate emergency looks like, this is it.”

Local organizers also used the opportunity to spread the word about the upcoming climate strike in Kelowna planned for Sept. 24.

Across Canada, more than 60 communities joined in the day of action ahead of the Sept. 8 and 9 leaders’ debates.

“Over the next two nights, millions of people will hear from our party leaders, and it’s about time they were asked point-blank if they have a real plan to meet the climate crisis,” said Chris Gusen, Canada’s digital organizer for advocacy group 350.org.

