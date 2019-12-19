The Land Conservancy of B.C. (TLC) has raised more than $80,000 towards the purchase and protection of the Clearwater Ancient Swamp and Wildlife Corridor and aims to raise the remaining $18,681 before the end of December. Pictured, (l-r) Torrey Archer, biologist and land manager, Karen Iwachow, environmental technician and land manager, Trevor Goward, lichenologist and TLC volunteer warden, Frances Sloan Sainas, TLC board chair, and Dianna Stenberg, deputy executive director, enjoy the wilderness the area offers. Photo by Cathy Armostrong

Group aims to protect Clearwater ancient swamp and wildlife corridor

Submitted

  • Dec. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Submitted

The Land Conservancy of B.C. (TLC) recently announced that supporters have now raised more than $80,000 towards the purchase and protection of the Clearwater Ancient Swamp and Wildlife Corridor.

The charitable land trust launched the acquisition campaign in April to raise $99,000 to protect 28 acres of wildlife corridor in the Clearwater River Valley. Contiguous to the south of TLC’s existing 113 acres of wetlands and wildlife corridors in the area, the Clearwater Ancient Swamp and Wildlife Corridor, if successfully protected, will remain a wildlife refuge and site for naturalist education.

Since Wells Gray Provincial Park was established in 1939, the southern border of the park has been extended several times. As a result, there are two southward lobes of parkland, but no designated wildlife corridors connecting them. This has forced the park’s large wildlife – deer, moose, cougar, bobcat, grizzly, black bear, wolves, coyotes – to cross private land twice each year as they migrate between their winter and summer ranges. As the Clearwater River Valley becomes more developed this causes greater concern for the continued survival of the wildlife that call it home.

Having now raised 81 per cent of the purchase price, TLC is looking to raise the remaining $18,681 in order to complete the purchase and protect the wildlife corridor before December 31, 2019.

“…I encourage British Columbians to join us in protecting this pristine parcel for our province’s beloved wildlife,” said Cathy Armstrong, TLC Executive Director. “Your gift, possibly in honour of a loved one this holiday season, can make a difference for species at risk.”

Donors interested in supporting the acquisition can make tax-deductible contributions to the Clearwater Ancient Swamp and Wildlife Corridor acquisition by calling 1-877-485-2422 or visiting TLC’s website at www.conservancy.bc.ca.

