Ground breaking ceremony at site of new Ledgeview Golf Course clubhouse in Abbotsford

The rain did not deter politicians and golfers from attending the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new clubhouse at Ledgeview. John Morrow photos.

The ground has been broken on the site of the new city-owned Ledgeview Golf Course and clubhouse facility in Abbotsford.

Mayor Henry Braun was joined by the board of directors of the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club Society earlier this afternoon for a celebration of the two-story building slated for construction in November.

“The City of Abbotsford, is extremely pleased to be proceeding with the new clubhouse project with Ledgeview Golf and Country Club Society,” Braun said. “The new conference and banquet center will provide more opportunities for Abbotsford to host world-class events in our community.”

The project was finalized in 2019 by city council with a total budget of $6.8 million, $2.1 million of which came from insurance proceeds of the 2016 fire that destroyed the original clubhouse, along with a $3.1 million contribution from the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The project was delayed last year over uncertainty around the construction of the pipeline.

The reconstruction of the golf course is a new chapter in the 57-year history of Ledgeview, according to the president of the country club, Chris Gaudet.

“The new facility will allow us to better serve the needs of this community. Whether it is businesses looking for a place to hold a meeting, charities looking for a place to host a fundraiser, retirees looking for recreation, or junior golfers looking to fulfill their PGA tour dreams as others before them have done; all of Abbotsford benefits from this great announcement.”

The new clubhouse will feature a 225 seat banquet room as well as a large outdoor seating area which overlooks the golf course.