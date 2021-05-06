Grocery store workers now eligible for COVID vaccines in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Workers will be fast-tracked through the system, which is otherwise booking for people in their 50s

FILE – A plexiglass barrier is pictured creating a barrier to protect a cashier at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Grocery store workers in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are now eligible for early COVID-19 vaccination.

According to UFCW 1518, the union that represents them, workers ages 18 and up will get information from employers and the union about how they can sign up.

More to come.

