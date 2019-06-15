Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job

A Kelowna bus drivers attempt to keep his job has failed after an arbitrator ruled that his firing was not an excessive response by his employer.

Tim Wesman was investigated to have been using his cellphone while operating a bus in Kelowna for First Canada ULC in January. According to labour arbitration awards, Wesman was recorded on video using his cellphone while operating a bus full of passengers for one minutes and 14 seconds.

After a witness reported seeing Wesman on his phone, he was reported to a supervisor and then fired after an investigation.

With his transit union, Wesman attempted to get his job back stating that he was terminated “without just cause for texting while driving an in-service transit bus.”

Wesman stated to be going through personal distress at the time with the death of a family member and a sick girlfriend he was calling to check on. The arbitrator for the case ruled with First Canada and found that the termination was not an excessive response in these circumstances.

Wesman said during the investigation that it was a “momentary lapse of judgment that I regret.”

