Greyhound driver charged in 2017 Kersley crash

A Greyhound bus driver has been charged in relation to a fatal four-vehicle crash south of Kersley in April 2017.

Charges were laid on March 28, 2018 against Colin Lucas Dunlop. He faces one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for the April 21, 2017 incident.

At the time, the North District RCMP reported that one person was killed and seven injured in the crash, which involved the Greyhound bus, a car, a pick-up truck and a tractor pulling farm equipment.

All four vehicles were travelling north at the time of the crash.

The Coroner’s Service confirmed its investigation into the death of a male in his late 50s from Quesnel is still open in relation to the incident.

The B.C. Coroner’s Office did not release the victim’s name; however, a GoFundMe campaign started after the crash named Mike Bailey as the tractor driver who was killed.

His wife Katina London was driving in the pick-up truck behind him for safety reasons, says the GoFundMe page, and she was knocked unconscious in the crash. The page was updated a month later to say that London was stable enough to be flown back to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel. The campaign raised $8,905 for the family.

Dunlop and Greyhound Canada have also been named in two civil lawsuits in relation to the crash.

Dunlop will appear in Quesnel Law Courts on May 15 in relation to the criminal charge.