A greyhound bus slid off the road Tuesday afternoon just outside of Castlegar on a day where accidents and stuck vehicles could be spotted everywhere. No one was injured in the incident. (Lynn Hamm/Special to Castlegar News)

Greyhound bus slides off road near Castlegar

  • Dec. 19, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A greyhound bus slid off the road Tuesday afternoon just outside of Castlegar on a day where accidents and stuck vehicles could be spotted everywhere.

No one was injured in the incident.

Photo submitted by Lynn Hamm.

