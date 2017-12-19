Greyhound bus slides off road near Castlegar

A greyhound bus slid off the road Tuesday afternoon just outside of Castlegar on a day where accidents and stuck vehicles could be spotted everywhere.
No one was injured in the incident.
Photo submitted by Lynn Hamm.
